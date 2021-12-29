Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $682,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.64 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

