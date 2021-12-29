Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,139,065 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $969,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 369,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

