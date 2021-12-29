Independent Family Office LLC Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

