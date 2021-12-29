3,804 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.