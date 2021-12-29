Human Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of BND opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

