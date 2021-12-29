Human Investing LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

