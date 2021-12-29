Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 22,573 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

