Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,563,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CGAU stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

