Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,410 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in InMode by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

