First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Holdings Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

