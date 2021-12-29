Versor Investments LP Buys 15,700 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

