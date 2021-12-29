Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID opened at 36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 41.55. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 10.00 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.