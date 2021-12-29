Versor Investments LP Acquires 21,063 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 100.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

