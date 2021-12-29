Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

NYSE PH opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

