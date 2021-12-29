Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,459 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.