LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $75,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.