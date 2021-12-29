Alley Co LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.