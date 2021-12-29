Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Altus Midstream accounts for about 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.47% of Altus Midstream worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

