Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

