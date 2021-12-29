RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 1,579.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 4.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.