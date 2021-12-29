Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

ELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

