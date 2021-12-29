Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

