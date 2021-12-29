Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,060.67.

RNSHF stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

