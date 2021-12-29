Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. With increase in truck load volumes and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck, the company raised its fourth-quarter 2021 guidance for earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In a shareholder-friendly measure, in December, Landstar expanded its stock repurchase program, by dint of which it can now purchase 3,000,000 shares. However, escalating operating costs (increased 58.7% year over year to $4.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Landstar’s declining current ratio is also concerning. Current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2021 declined to 1.67, from 1.71 at the end of the second quarter.”

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

LSTR stock opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

