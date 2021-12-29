MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

