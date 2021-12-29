Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

