Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 770 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.