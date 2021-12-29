Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.