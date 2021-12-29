Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $35,496,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

