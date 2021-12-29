CI Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.