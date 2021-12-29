NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON NBMI opened at GBX 90.36 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.91. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.33).
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
