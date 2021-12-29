BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of EGF stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
