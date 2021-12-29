Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE CHW opened at C$14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.71. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$8.38 and a 52-week high of C$14.51.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,585,681. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

