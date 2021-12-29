Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.