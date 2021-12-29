Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

