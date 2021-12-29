Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,839 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,361,281.

Shares of SNAP opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

