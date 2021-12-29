Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.19. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 156 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 118,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

