PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,136 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,136 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,961,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 77,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

