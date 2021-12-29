Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 3,115 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 247.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.