Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $722.91

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $722.91 and last traded at $722.91, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $722.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $742.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

