Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $622.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

