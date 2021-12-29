Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

