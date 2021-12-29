Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $655.79 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

