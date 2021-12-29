Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2,114.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

