SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

