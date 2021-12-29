407 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.