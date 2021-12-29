Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

