QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,322 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

