Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $434.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.