Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

QRVO opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.