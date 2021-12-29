Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,413.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,461.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,440.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.